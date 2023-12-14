Q&A with eye-catching Derbyshire tea shop - which we visited for a cuppa and cake

2 . What was the inspiration to move from your last place to here?

“I thought ‘I need to get back on the High Street’. But then there was this part of me that was like ‘What are you doing, people aren’t going into shops anymore… do I just stay where I am? Do I just shut?’. Then I started looking for somewhere and this came up, and I came to have a look. Originally they wanted me to have a five-year lease, and I said ‘Look, how things are at the minute this might not even work’. So I managed to get a two-year lease with the option to renew it. So I came here, and I knew it was a big risk, but one thing I thought that’s always been missing, and people have always said, 'Wouldn’t it be nice to have somewhere to sit and try the teas?’. So it was like, ‘You know what, I can make this space work… just a little area where I can offer people a cup of tea’. And, if I’m offering it them, they’re more likely to try something a bit different.” Photo: Gail behind the counter at Cup and Saucer, Clay Cross