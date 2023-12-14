Q&A with eye-catching Derbyshire tea shop - which we visited for a cuppa and cake
Gail Hannan’s Cup and Saucer tea shop on the Clay Cross High Street is a must if you like a kooky cosy of warm welcome and a wide choice of tea flavours.
By Dean Lilleyman
Published 14th Dec 2023, 15:44 GMT
Gail’s tasteful tea shop cafe of stylish upcycled decor makes a fitting place for her range of hand-blended teas and local made cakes. After her move into the centre of town, her new cafe shop is proving very popular as a go-to cuppa and cake experience, whilst also offering a range of tea-related gifts from vintage teapots to take-home loose leaf tea. Let’s ask Gail some questions.
1. What’s your favourite cup of tea?
“I do have favourites, but I don’t have a particular favourite. With me it depends what the weather is. Like, I have a summer favourite, I have a winter favourite. So, in the summer it’s either the Pennine Picnic, or the Rhubarb and Ginger. In the winter it’s either the Derbyshire Brew, or Mint Rush. That gives me like a nice warm feeling.” Photo: Tea made by Gail at Cup and Saucer, Clay Cross
2. What was the inspiration to move from your last place to here?
“I thought ‘I need to get back on the High Street’. But then there was this part of me that was like ‘What are you doing, people aren’t going into shops anymore… do I just stay where I am? Do I just shut?’. Then I started looking for somewhere and this came up, and I came to have a look. Originally they wanted me to have a five-year lease, and I said ‘Look, how things are at the minute this might not even work’. So I managed to get a two-year lease with the option to renew it. So I came here, and I knew it was a big risk, but one thing I thought that’s always been missing, and people have always said, 'Wouldn’t it be nice to have somewhere to sit and try the teas?’. So it was like, ‘You know what, I can make this space work… just a little area where I can offer people a cup of tea’. And, if I’m offering it them, they’re more likely to try something a bit different.” Photo: Gail behind the counter at Cup and Saucer, Clay Cross
“I think Clay Cross is doing really well when you compare it to other towns. Every high street in every town at the minute is on its knees. But I think, Clay Cross, we are on the up. It’s not very often we have an empty shop. And if there is an empty shop, it’s soon filled. And we also seem to be getting a lot of new, unique, independent businesses coming in.” Photo: Enjoying a pot of tea and a cake at Cup and Saucer, Clay Cross
4. What advice would you give to someone wanting to start an indie shop?
“Don’t spend a ridiculous amount of money. I know people that have moved into a shop, their first business, and spent an absolute fortune. There’s no need. You could do that later on if things go well. This is proof you can still make it look nice without spending a stupid amount of money. And check your market first to see if there’s a need for you. Mine started as a dream, so do follow your dream.” Photo: Gail inside Cup and Saucer, Clay Cross