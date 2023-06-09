“It won’t be easy, but it’s worth it”: Q&A with Chesterfield’s Bottle and Thyme

3 . What’s your favourite thing with doing what you do?

Hannah: “The part I enjoy the most… speaking to all the customers. You can miss out a bit on that if you’ve got so much on running the business. You miss why you set it up. That’s the love of it. That buzz. There’s nothing better than being on a busy Saturday and it’s like one in, one out, and you’re speaking to people, and the team are bouncing off each other.” Gavin: “And you can tell everyone’s really enjoying their food, everyone’s in a really good mood.” Hannah: “And you get to know people. We get such lovely customers. You see them go through, like, when they’re pregnant, and then they bring their baby in, and you meet their next child. All these lovely things. Or they’re going on holiday next week, and when they come back they’re showing you their holiday pictures. We just have a great group of people that come in.” Gavin: “Community.”Hannah: “Yeah.” Photo: Bottle and Thyme window