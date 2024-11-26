Investment tops £1.1 million for Derbyshire firm

By Emma Downes
Contributor
Published 26th Nov 2024, 15:02 BST
Updated 26th Nov 2024, 15:08 BST

Over £1.1 million pounds has been invested in the Lymers Assist Ltd fleet in 12 months.

The Derbyshire-based firm, which has just marked its 10th anniversary, has acquired a number of new Volvo tractor units and a series of specialist trailers, including full steers.

Director Alex Lymer said: “By continuing to invest in our vehicles and equipment we are able to demonstrate our continuing commitment to our customers to provide them with a first class service.

“For us it is important to meet our clients' differing needs and be able to deliver a range of transport solutions.”

Three new full steer trailers have been added to the fleetThree new full steer trailers have been added to the fleet
The investment in the business is set to continue into 2025 with plans already in place for new vehicles to join the fleet.

Alex said: “We are always looking forward, however the anniversary has provided an opportunity to reflect and see just how far the business has come since it was launched operating a single vehicle.

“On a personal note as we reach this milestone in terms of investment and our anniversary, I am grateful for the hard work and dedication of our current team, as well as all those who have played their part in the success of Lymers Assist Ltd.”

Lymers Assist Ltd provides specialist haulage services including transport for modular buildings, plant and machinery as well as warehousing and outdoor storage.

It operates depots and storage facilities located in Hull and Alfreton, Derbyshire.

