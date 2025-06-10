Innovative partnership tackles construction waste in Derbyshire

Affordable homes developer Morro Partnerships has reported a major mindset shift in its approach to sustainable construction, following a year of positive impacts with waste management experts Bakers Environmental Solutions.

The collaboration between Morro and Bakers, formed in November 2022, emerged from a shared vision of challenging industry norms and driving positive change. As well as improving operations, there has been a stronger focus on boosting social value.

Since January 2024, skip usage has been reduced by nearly 50%. Previously, the business used three to four skips per plot; it now targets just 1.5 to two skips.

Between April 2024 and March 2025, Morro achieved an average of 0.84 skips per plot. Sites also reached a 70% average on-site recycling rate, with surplus materials repurposed into valuable community assets.

Megan Crate is the dedicated full-time account manager from Bakers, looking after all Morro sites and checking in with teams to help them reach these targets.

Megan said: “Over the past year working with Morro, we have made great strides in reducing waste outputs and educating teams on the importance of sustainability. So far, Morro has recycled more than 2,200 tonnes of materials on-site, while 23 tonnes have been donated, reused, repurposed or diverted away from skips.

“When our partnership began, we developed and rolled out a formal strategy across all of Morro’s sites in the West and East Midlands. This enabled us to track and report on the success of our on-site recycling efforts and clearly demonstrate the positive impact of our work."

Morro aims to recycle/segregate as many materials on-site as possible, with anything leftover being recycled off-site, reused, donated or going into energy from waste – the overarching goal is ‘zero to landfill’.

Highlights include the near-complete development at Goodsmoor Road in Derby, where there has been an impressive 75% on-site recycling rate.

Meanwhile, 1.28 tonnes of surplus timber were diverted into HMP Fosse Way, where bespoke items were made for the London Road, Daventry site. In addition, there are ongoing improvements at phase one of the Abbey Park Road development in Leicester, where the team achieved 65% on-site recycling, with even higher results expected in phase two.

Megan added: “This type of partnership is unusual in the housebuilding sector and certainly unique from anything I have done before, and really shows Morro has its priorities in the right place.

“My role involves educating and establishing those best practices with teams, and from there, we have been able to design optimal recycling zones with colour-coded tipping skips and clear signage that makes participation even easier; we now see everyone much more engaged and involved in the process, now they see how little items add up to big changes.”

Another aspect of the Bakers’ partnership is taking a full-circle approach by turning what would otherwise be waste, into meaningful community assets. Much of this involves Bakers' Inside Out Academy; a groundbreaking initiative that provides prisoners with valuable skills and qualifications in waste management and recycling, helping to lower reoffending rates and offering inmates a pathway to meaningful employment and a fresh start.

At HMP Fosse Way in Leicester, inmates can take part in workshops to create items such as birdboxes, birdfeeders and planters using surplus timber and pallets from Morro sites across the region. In some cases, bespoke items such as signage boards, and manhole cover supports were also made.

These are then sent back to the sites and various community organisations, such as nurseries and community centres to enjoy.

The impact of these ambitions is far reaching, with many materials that don’t get recycled or repurposed being completely reused instead. This includes items of show home furniture, decorating supplies or materials.

Abdul Mozzamdar, head of social purpose at Morro, said: “These types of initiatives have a dual purpose for Morro. As well as providing valuable resources for community projects, we are contributing to training opportunities within the Bakers’ Inside Out Academy, aiming to reduce reoffending through job skills development.

“As part of our Environmental and Social Governance (ESG) ambitions, we are committed to looking at the whole picture and seeing where we can join up our thinking to support multiple causes at once. While Bakers and Megan are committed to supporting our environmental goals, there is a crossover into our social value too, so the partnership is truly a game changer for our business.”

Morro is currently working with more than 1500 active on site plots, with over 3000 in the pipeline across the West and East Midlands, delivering high-quality, affordable and sustainable homes.

For more information on the environmental ambitions at Morro, visit morropartnerships.co.uk/sustainability

To find out more about social value initiatives and projects, visit: morropartnerships.co.uk/our-impact