Industrial Labelling Systems accelerate growth with strategic relocation

Industrial Labelling Systems (ILS), one of the UK’s foremost specialists in automated print and apply labelling systems, has marked the next stage in its growth journey with a move to a new, enhanced facility in Glossop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The relocation brings a growing, high-tech manufacturing business to the High Peak area, creating new opportunities for local employment and strengthening the region’s reputation for advanced industry and innovation.

Founded in 2002, ILS has built a strong reputation for providing bespoke labelling systems, tailor-made for sectors ranging from food and drink to pharmaceuticals, logistics, automotive, e-commerce, and logistics. Operating from its new Glossop site, the company supplies machinery, labels and essential consumables - providing a one-stop shop solution for automated print and apply labelling needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new facility offers greater space and improved efficiency, creating the right environment for continued innovation, faster delivery, and enhanced customer support. The move also supports ILS’s recent expansion into Scotland, following the appointment of Regional Sales Manager, Jonathan Carmichael.

Industrial Labelling Systems new premises in Glossop.

Denis Brett, Managing Director at ILS said: “Relocating to Glossop isn’t just about a new building - it’s about investing in the future. The area gives us access to a strong local workforce and great transport links to serve our customers nationwide. Combined with our expansion into Scotland, this move puts ILS in an excellent position for continued growth.”

With its new Glossop base and a dedicated team now covering Scotland, ILS is well placed to build on its success and continue providing tailored, reliable labelling solutions for customers across the UK.