‘Incredibly popular’ car boot sales return to Chesterfield – held at the Spireites’ Technique Stadium

Car boots had been taking place at the Rose Hill car park outside the Town Hall, after being moved from the Technique Stadium on Sheffield Road – but were postponed due to a lack of permanent toilet facilities.

Another relocation was sought – and now Chesterfield Borough Council and Chesterfield Football Club have announced that the popular weekly car boots will return to the stadium from Sunday, July 10.

The club will be operating the car boot under licence from the council and in conjunction with the area’s largest car boot operator, Treasure Trove Fairs.

The car boots will start again from next month.

Chesterfield FC’s marketing manager, Bridget Ball, said: “We are delighted to be working with Chesterfield Borough Council and Treasure Trove Fairs to bring the car boot back to the Technique Stadium.

“We have the facilities and space to accommodate many car booters and I’m sure this news will be well-received by those who enjoy selling at car boot sales and attending them.”

Treasure Trove Fairs owner, Mike Snow, said, “It’s so exciting to see the rebirth of this incredibly popular car boot sale.

“There will be many introductory offers for car booters, including Tesco gift cards, free matchday vouchers, and many other goodies. We’re also pleased to have teamed up with Tesco to offer free car parking and we can’t thank the store enough for their kind co-operation.

“We’re thrilled to work with Chesterfield Football Club, who have been kind enough to offer the use of toilets in Chester’s Den and give us this amazing opportunity.”

Opening times will be from 7.00am to 1.00pm. There will be a £10 fee per pitch and free public admission.