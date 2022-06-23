Chatsworth expands empire with deal for retail warehouse in Bakewell

The new 15,000 square foot unit at Riverside Business Park is still under construction but should be handed over in January to become a store for farm shop produce and other goods.

Head of retail Steve Haywood said: “In our search for a new warehouse space we have remained committed to supporting our colleagues and our local community, and the facility at Riverside Park enables us to move all our operations under one roof.

“This new site will enable us to improve efficiencies of storage and picking, but more importantly it will improve the facilities for all our warehouse colleagues, with a purpose built 1,000 sq ft mezzanine level which will include colleague mess room facilities and office space.”

Construction of the new building and associated works should be completed by the end of the year.

He added: “At Riverside we’ll be joining a number of other local businesses who are either extending on the current site or moving into new units as the area continues to be developed over the coming years.”

The unit will be part of the much larger Rutland Building, of which a further 5,000 sq ft is under offer to Bakewell Bakery, which is looking to relocate into larger and more modern premises from their existing unit on the same site.

This latest phase in the £25million business park’s development will also complete the long-awaited new bridge connection from the A6 Buxton Road.

Demolition works are presently taking place on site to make way for the new access route and later phases of building, with planning consent for a further 60,000 sq ft of commercial space and a Premier Inn hotel.

Owned and managed by Litton Properties, Riverside is already home to a number of businesses including Thornbridge Brewery.

Litton spokesman Mark Twelves said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Chatsworth as occupiers and customers. We are really looking forward to working closely with them.