In pictures: First look at Chesterfield's newest deluxe hair and beauty salon

Feather & Fern has occupied the third corner unit of the Elder Way complex on Knifesmithgate – in what was the electrical department of the town’s iconic Co-op building.

First-time business owners Sara Fern and Kerry Featherstone have transformed the space over the past nine weeks into a refined and relaxed ten-chair space, equipped to serve all a client’s beauty needs in one place.

Kerry said: “The blank canvas enabled us to bring our vision to life in a relatively short period. The excitement has overtaken the stress.

“It’s been an incredible, fun journey and we are really excited to be finally open and welcoming clients to the amazing space Sara and I have created.”

Staffed by six stylists, a beauty and cosmetics specialist, along with two apprentices, the salon is open 9am to 5pm Tuesday and Saturday, and until 7pm Wednesday to Friday.

For more details and appointments, find the salon on Facebook or Instagram, or call 01246 931656.

1 . Feather & Fern first look The salon team: Terri, Sara, Kerry, Chelsea and Gemma. Photo: Derbyshire Times : Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Feather & Fern first look The salon occupies a prominent high street spot alongside Bottle & Thyme and HotPod Yoga. Photo: Derbyshire Times : Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Feather & Fern first look The lower level features a welcoming area with a reception desk, sea grass pendant lighting, a seating area, and a coffee bar. Photo: Derbyshire Times : Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Feather & Fern first look “It’s an area for people to not just wait for their appointment, but relax,” said Kerry. Photo: Derbyshire Times : Brian Eyre Photo Sales