Watch: Our town through time - a brief history of Chesterfield's Co-op building

By The Newsroom
Published 14th May 2025, 22:50 BST
The changing face of local high streets can say a lot about bigger shifts in the economy and society, reflecting how people choose to shop, work and spend their time through different eras – and landmark retail sites like Chesterfield’s Co-op building show this better than most.

In this new short series, we asked the respected local historian Philip Riden to pick out some of the town’s heritage hotspots and share his insights on how the Chesterfield of today was built brick by brick.

Occupying a pivotal site in the town centre, the mock Tudor former department store closed in 2013 and was refashioned as the Elder Way development to meet a more diverse pattern of demand.

Philip said: "The Chesterfield Cooperative Society’s main store was built in 1934. In the early 1930s, Elder Yard, which had previously been a narrow footpath running between Knifesmithgate and Saltergate, was opened out into a modern road and the whole of one side of it was occupied by a new Cooperative Society store.

“The Co-op had been in Chesterfield since the mid-19th century, with branches in a number of places in the town, including quite a large shop on West Bars. They then moved most of their departments here to Elder Way, which became their flagship store for something like 60 or 70 years.

“After it closed, the first floor was converted into a hotel and the ground floor has been converted into smaller shop and café units.”

Much has changed over the 91 years since the Co-op building opened as a department store.

1. Chesterfield Co-op

Much has changed over the 91 years since the Co-op building opened as a department store. Photo: Contributed

The story was a cornerstone of the local economy throughout the 20th century.

2. Chesterfield Co-op

The story was a cornerstone of the local economy throughout the 20th century. Photo: Contributed

While the use of the building has changed today, its architecture still makes a big impression on the townscape.

3. Retro Derbyshire -Coop retro - Knifesmithgate 1938

While the use of the building has changed today, its architecture still makes a big impression on the townscape. Photo: Contributed

Philip is an expert in the history and heritage of Derbyshire.

4. Philip Riden

Philip is an expert in the history and heritage of Derbyshire. Photo: Brian Eyre

Related topics:ChesterfieldPhilip RidenTudor
