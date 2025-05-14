Watch: Our town through time - a brief history of Chesterfield's Co-op building

In this new short series, we asked the respected local historian Philip Riden to pick out some of the town’s heritage hotspots and share his insights on how the Chesterfield of today was built brick by brick.

Occupying a pivotal site in the town centre, the mock Tudor former department store closed in 2013 and was refashioned as the Elder Way development to meet a more diverse pattern of demand.

Philip said: "The Chesterfield Cooperative Society’s main store was built in 1934. In the early 1930s, Elder Yard, which had previously been a narrow footpath running between Knifesmithgate and Saltergate, was opened out into a modern road and the whole of one side of it was occupied by a new Cooperative Society store.

“The Co-op had been in Chesterfield since the mid-19th century, with branches in a number of places in the town, including quite a large shop on West Bars. They then moved most of their departments here to Elder Way, which became their flagship store for something like 60 or 70 years.

“After it closed, the first floor was converted into a hotel and the ground floor has been converted into smaller shop and café units.”

