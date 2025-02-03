HUUB boss hails a new “pinnacle” as it agrees to supply Team GB’s age group triathletes

Hayley Wells, Greg Oldham, Helen Godfrey, Dean Jackson and Andi Britt

The founder of Derby performance sporting apparel firm HUUB has described a new deal to supply Great Britain’s age group triathlon team as the “pinnacle for our company”.

Dean Jackson says the ground-breaking partnership between HUUB and British Triathlon will put its Team GB age group athletes on an equal footing with the very best in the sport, because they will now have access to the fastest tri-suits and wetsuits on offer.

The age group team is open to the best triathletes from any of the four home nations who compete for fun rather than on a professional basis, giving them the chance to represent their country on the world stage.There are currently 3,500 athletes available for selection for Team GB, all competing in a wide range of age categories, moving upwards in five-year increments from 16 up to 80+.

Triathlon is one of the few sports where amateurs get to race alongside professionals and competition is fierce, with athletes investing thousands of pounds in their equipment, including their bikes, helmets, running shoes and suits.This is the time HUUB’s kit, which is already worn by professional Team GB triathletes including Alex Yee and Georgia Taylor-Brown, has been made available right across the age group team.

Eve Whitaker and Ethan Bennett

And the deal has given them a tailor-made advantage, with HUUB having worked alongside team members to create a bespoke range of accessories, cycling and training kit and leisure wear for both the athletes and supporters of the sport. Dean said: “This partnership is the pinnacle for our company because of the strength of the Team GB age group team and the fact they are the lifeblood of the sport in this country.“

Because a triathlete’s performance can se easily be hindered or benefitted by their equipment choices, competitors can be left at a disadvantage when they take part in an international competition against better equipped teams.

“We’re delighted to be able to supply them with the fastest suits so that they need never line up against somebody who can go faster through the swim bike and run legs without trying harder.“Everyone at HUUB tips their hat to age group team members. They don’t have the luxury of a professional contract or sponsorship, yet they compete at an incredibly high standard while fitting their training around a full-time job and family life.“

They are the best customers in the world because their commitment to the sport is absolute and they have very high standards, so they will be expecting the very best.”Among the best-known Team GB age group competitors are BBC news TV presenter Louise Minchin, who represented her country in her late 40s, and Peggy Crome, an 80-year-old grandmother from Devon, who has been competing in triathlons for 38 years and has won 17 events.

Victoria Bramley, Mike Jones, Libby Greatorex sporting HUUB designs.

Derbyshire triathlete Chris Day is also a Team GB age group team member and is now in training for the European Championships in Istanbul in September, where he will compete in the 30 to 35-year-old category of the sprint triathlon.Chris, who is a firefighter in Long Eaton, said: “The gap between the top athletes is closing all the time and the top positions are settled within a matter of seconds, which can often be a result of the equipment you use.

“Being able to wear the best HUUB gear will give the marginal gains that can make a real difference, while there is also a sense of patriotism and pride in wearing a brand that’s British and local for me.“When you’re up there waiting to race, it’s nice to feel like a pro, and knowing that you’re feeling the best you can be and you’ve got the best gear available gives you extra belief.”

Another age group athlete looking forward to pulling on the new HUUB apparel is Helly Godfrey, who is a doctor from Middlesbrough and represents Team GB in aquathon.

She won a silver medal in the British Championships, competing in the 45 to 49 category, last year and is now heading to both the World Championships and European Championships this year.She said: “It’s very exciting to be wearing the same HUUB kit that the professionals wear. It’s top end equipment that’s very well known and respected, and I’ll be very proud to wear it when I represent Team Great Britain again.

“I’m a GP and a mum of two so, like other age ground athletes, I do have to fit my training around everything else I do. What makes this more special is that I have been working with HUUB to develop the suit, which is built for speed.

“Knowing that you have the best equipment available is hugely important, and it’s wonderful to be able to wear the tri-suit and feeling like I’ve earned it.”

British Triathlon’s Next Generation programmes, which accommodate younger triathletes, are also part of the deal. Ruth Daniels, chief executive of British Triathlon said: “This is a key partnership for us, our Age Group Team, our membership, and our triathlon community.

“We can now offer Age Group athletes access to products that don’t just look great but also give them the edge when competing.

“All kit has been co-developed and designed to give them confidence to line up at the start line of international and national events knowing they have the best team wear and all the advantages that come with them.”

Following the launch of the Age Group Team kit, kit for next generation and pathway athletes, coaches and tutors will follow, along with merchandise for British Triathlon members and people taking it part in its Swim Bike Run programme. The new HUUB shop can be accessed here: huubdesign.com/pages/british-triathlon-shop