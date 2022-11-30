News you can trust since 1855
HSBC confirm branches in Derbyshire towns will shut – amid hundreds of closures nationwide

HSBC has revealed plans to close more than 100 branches across the UK – including two in Derbyshire towns.

By Tom Hardwick
4 hours ago - 1 min read

HSBC have announced that they will be closing 114 branches across the UK from April 2023 – with their Ripley and Long Eaton premises set to shut in July.

As reported by the Mirror, the bank said that the number of customers visiting their branches has dropped by 65% in five years – with almost 98% of all transactions taking place online.

A HSBC spokesperson said that “people are changing the way they bank and footfall in many branches is at an all-time low, with no signs of it returning.

HSBC’s Ripley branch is one of two closing in the county next year.

They added that the decline in customers opting to use in-person services – accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic – left some branches serving fewer than 250 people a week.

The company also confirmed that they are engaging their ‘post closure’ strategy in areas whey they are the last branch. This includes providing free tablets to a number of customers who do not already have a device which allows them to access online banking – along with coaching to encourage people to bank digitally.

