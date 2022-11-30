HSBC have announced that they will be closing 114 branches across the UK from April 2023 – with their Ripley and Long Eaton premises set to shut in July.

As reported by the Mirror, the bank said that the number of customers visiting their branches has dropped by 65% in five years – with almost 98% of all transactions taking place online.

A HSBC spokesperson said that “people are changing the way they bank and footfall in many branches is at an all-time low, with no signs of it returning.

HSBC’s Ripley branch is one of two closing in the county next year.

They added that the decline in customers opting to use in-person services – accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic – left some branches serving fewer than 250 people a week.

