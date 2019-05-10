Here’s how you can get a FREE car wash - and chocolate brownie - in Chesterfield this weekend

A Chesterfield store is hosting a free car wash for drivers across the town this weekend- and they’re throwing in a chocolate brownie for good measure.

Used car retailer Car Store in Chesterfield has just been custom-built at East Side Park and is showing off its new look with a free car valet this Saturday (May 11) from 10am to 4pm.

Customers can relax in the coffee lounge and enjoy a free ‘Rate Good Brownie Boxes’ brownie, while their car receives an external valet for free.

Victoria Finn, marketing communications director at Car Store, said: “What better way to kick-start Spring than a free spring clean for your car.

“Come and meet our crew in Chesterfield and check out our brand-new store. We have partnered with Rate Good Brownie Boxes of Derbyshire to keep the treats flowing throughout the day.”

Car Store Chesterfield is a dog friendly environment and also has a kids zone.

Sign up for your sponge up via the Eventbrite link: https://bit.ly/2ZBvAYT

See more at www.carstore.com



