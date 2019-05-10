Chesterfield cerebral palsy charity is gearing up for its annual fundraiser

A Chesterfield charity is making plans to hold its fifth annual ball.

CP Teens UK, which provides help to children and young people with cerebral palsy and physical disabilities, is set to hold the black tie event later this year on November 2 at the Casa Hotel.

CP Teens UK's annual ball takes place later this year.

The charity was set up by Ellie Simpson, from Chesterfield, in 2013, and is based at the Proact Stadium in the Community Hub.

Ellie, who has cerebral palsy herself, said: “I cannot believe we are now on ball number five. Five years ago we put it on just as a ‘one off’, yet here we are five years later preparing for our fifth year.

"It is incredible to see the youngsters come together alongside friends, family and charity supporters – the night provides something for everyone and it is very special to witness first-hand the friendships and the support network in the room on the night, as well as members of the public coming together to support the charity”.

The annual ball is CP Teens UK’s main fundraiser. This year’s special guest is Carrie-Ann Lightley – an award-winning accessible travel writer who blogs about travelling with cerebral palsy.

