Global manufacturer for pharmaceutical industry buys new premises near Derbyshire village

Ezi-Dock Systems, based in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, is a global manufacturer and supplier of process and packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical, chemical and medical sectors.

Ezi-Dock ships products to 36 countries, including specialised high-containment and dust-free handling systems typically used in the manufacture of medicines.

The company has just completed the purchase of a 50,000 sq.ft facility at Barlborough, and Steve McAleavy, managing director, said the premises would allow for further expansion in the future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new facility will enable Ezi-Dock to continue their growth.

“Ezi-Dock has outgrown its premises every few years since we launched. I suppose we shouldn’t complain, but constantly having to expand our facilities is costly in terms of time and resources.

“We took the decision last year to secure much larger premises with excellent transport links, which would have the capacity to meet our needs over a considerable period.

“The new premises at Barlborough offers sufficient scope for our further planned growth. In addition to housing our existing class seven cleanroom manufacturing, engineering, research and development, warehousing and administrative activities, it will also accommodate extensive new manufacturing facilities.”

The move will see the immediate installation of an additional six injection moulding machines of various sizes, bringing a three-fold increase to Ezi-Dock’s moulding capacity, and creating job opportunities for North Derbyshire residents.