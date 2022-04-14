Derbyshire radio station celebrates first birthday after ‘odds were stacked against them’ during pandemic launch

Peak Radio celebrated its one-year anniversary on Tuesday, April 12, having been set up with the goal of providing a local radio station for Derbyshire communities.

The station opened up with Laura Summers and Becky Hayes hosting the headline breakfast show. They first met each other whilst working at Chesterfield’s Peak FM before its rebrand, and Becky said: “We have had the most amazing first year on Peak Radio.

"To be two females on a breakfast show, who are best friends as well, and getting to come in and work together every single day and broadcast to Derbyshire has just been a dream.”

Peak Radio has supported local events and charities throughout the last twelve months, with both Laura and Becky hosting the Chesterfield Christmas lights switch on last year. Andrew Haslam, from the Peak Drive Home, also hosted the Derby Ram Bo-Peep-Dash, and the whole on-air team hosted the entertainment throughout the Ashgate Hospice Sparkle Night Walk 2021.

Andrew, Peak Radio and Peak Media Group’s managing director, said: “We want to take the opportunity as we reach our first anniversary, to thank all the wonderful local charities, people and importantly businesses that have welcomed Peak Radio into their lives.”

“The support and growth we’ve seen as Derbyshire only independently-owned commercial radio station has been wonderful. As we head into our second year on air, I’m excited to be able to support more local businesses across the area whilst providing a top-quality local service.

“For me on a more personal note, I think it is such an achievement that the whole team behind Peak Radio should be so proud of - that despite the odds being stacked against us, we’ve made it to our first birthday, and that we’re in a position to keep working with our wonderful partners as well as forming new connections.”

Peak Radio has also been able to support new radio talent and introduce young people into radio, offering work experience, training for several volunteers and more recently working with the DWP to implement the government Kickstart Scheme.

Andrew said: “I’m 20-years-old, and as a young person in radio, I see it as really important that the radio station I run should be inclusive, and provide opportunities for young people wanting to get into radio. At its heart, Peak Radio is a company run by a younger team, who are passionate about local media and radio.”