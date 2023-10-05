Former Wilko store in Derbyshire town centre set to reopen as Poundland this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Poundland has confirmed that its new Matlock location, at the former Wilko store on Bank Road, will open its doors on Saturday, October 7.

The budget chain announced last month that it is taking on as many as 71 Wilko shops. According to reports by The Mirror, the company has promised to prioritise former Wilko employees for openings at these new locations – with more than 200 ex-Wilko staff members being made offers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poundland also plans to embark on an extensive makeover of each of these new stores next year, adding to their 800 locations across the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matlock’s Wilko store is among those set to reopen as a Poundland location.

High street chain Wilko entered administration last month and, after a rescue deal led by HMV owner Doug Putman fell through, all of its stores will have closed down in the next few days.

The collapse of the company, which had 400 stores in the UK, has placed some 12,500 jobs at risk.