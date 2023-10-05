Former Wilko store in Derbyshire town centre set to reopen as Poundland this weekend

News you can trust since 1855
A Derbyshire Wilko store that shut down after the company’s collapse is set to reopen as a Poundland in a matter of days.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 5th Oct 2023, 10:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 10:45 BST
Poundland has confirmed that its new Matlock location, at the former Wilko store on Bank Road, will open its doors on Saturday, October 7.

The budget chain announced last month that it is taking on as many as 71 Wilko shops. According to reports by The Mirror, the company has promised to prioritise former Wilko employees for openings at these new locations – with more than 200 ex-Wilko staff members being made offers.

Poundland also plans to embark on an extensive makeover of each of these new stores next year, adding to their 800 locations across the country.

Matlock’s Wilko store is among those set to reopen as a Poundland location.
High street chain Wilko entered administration last month and, after a rescue deal led by HMV owner Doug Putman fell through, all of its stores will have closed down in the next few days.

The collapse of the company, which had 400 stores in the UK, has placed some 12,500 jobs at risk.

Former Wilko branches in Alfreton and Ripley were included in Poundland’s agreement – but no details of opening dates have been released as of yet.

