High Street chain Boots declines to comment on rumours of store closure in Derbyshire town - but confirms extensive “consolidation” programme is taking place
Rumours about the closure of the healthcare chain’s Alfreton branch were circulating in the wake of news that the town would be losing two other popular highstreet staples – Wilko, earlier in September and WHSmith early next year.
When approached, Boot’s declined to make an official comment but confirmed an extensive “consolidation” programme was announced in June, when the chain said they would be closing 300 stores nationwide. The reduction would see their current network reduced from 2,200 stores to 1,900.
Stores that are already confirmed to be closing are:
Windhill Road, Wakefield - October 6
Upper Warrengate, Wakefield - October 7
Glastonbury - October 13
Uppingham Road, Leicester - October 13
Kings Square, York - October 28
Warminster - October 28
Guildford Road, Woking - end of October
Gorleston, Great Yarmouth - November
High Row, Darlington - November 3
Mudge Way, Plymouth - November 18
Mount Pleasant, Exeter - November 18
Front Street, Prudhoe - no date
Lurgan - no date
The company has also confirmed there are to be no redundancies as staff will be transferred to nearby shops.
The full list of closures as part of the plan has yet to be announced, but it is speculated that stores chosen for closure may be ones in close proximity to other stores.