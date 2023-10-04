News you can trust since 1855
High Street chain Boots declines to comment on rumours of store closure in Derbyshire town - but confirms extensive “consolidation” programme is taking place

High street chain Boots has declined to comment on rumours that one of their Derbyshire stores will be closing.
By Bailey Greenfield
Published 4th Oct 2023, 15:34 BST- 1 min read
Rumours about the closure of the healthcare chain’s Alfreton branch were circulating in the wake of news that the town would be losing two other popular highstreet staples – Wilko, earlier in September and WHSmith early next year.

When approached, Boot’s declined to make an official comment but confirmed an extensive “consolidation” programme was announced in June, when the chain said they would be closing 300 stores nationwide. The reduction would see their current network reduced from 2,200 stores to 1,900.

Stores that are already confirmed to be closing are:

Alfreton's Boots store which is rumoured to be closing.Alfreton's Boots store which is rumoured to be closing.
Windhill Road, Wakefield - October 6

Upper Warrengate, Wakefield - October 7

Glastonbury - October 13

Uppingham Road, Leicester - October 13

Kings Square, York - October 28

Warminster - October 28

Guildford Road, Woking - end of October

Gorleston, Great Yarmouth - November

High Row, Darlington - November 3

Mudge Way, Plymouth - November 18

Mount Pleasant, Exeter - November 18

Front Street, Prudhoe - no date

Lurgan - no date

The company has also confirmed there are to be no redundancies as staff will be transferred to nearby shops.

The full list of closures as part of the plan has yet to be announced, but it is speculated that stores chosen for closure may be ones in close proximity to other stores.

