Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rumours about the closure of the healthcare chain’s Alfreton branch were circulating in the wake of news that the town would be losing two other popular highstreet staples – Wilko, earlier in September and WHSmith early next year.

When approached, Boot’s declined to make an official comment but confirmed an extensive “consolidation” programme was announced in June, when the chain said they would be closing 300 stores nationwide. The reduction would see their current network reduced from 2,200 stores to 1,900.

Stores that are already confirmed to be closing are:

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alfreton's Boots store which is rumoured to be closing.

Windhill Road, Wakefield - October 6

Upper Warrengate, Wakefield - October 7

Glastonbury - October 13

Uppingham Road, Leicester - October 13

Kings Square, York - October 28

Warminster - October 28

Guildford Road, Woking - end of October

Gorleston, Great Yarmouth - November

High Row, Darlington - November 3

Mudge Way, Plymouth - November 18

Mount Pleasant, Exeter - November 18

Front Street, Prudhoe - no date

Lurgan - no date

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company has also confirmed there are to be no redundancies as staff will be transferred to nearby shops.