The proposals mean a Snap Fitness 24/7 gym will take over premises on Sykes Field Retail Unit after plans were approved by Bolsover District Council.

The franchise – which operates more than 85 gyms in the United Kingdom and boasts over 400,000 members in the USA – was founded in 2003 by Peter Taunton.

In a planning statement prepared by Peacock and Smith, on behalf of site owners Morrisons, SnapFitness 24/7 expressed a desire to take over the two unused units and said the brand had “been a leader in fitness innovation since 2003.”

Plans have been submitted to convert Morrisons' former Nutmeg store into a 24/7 gym.

The proposals will see at least six new jobs created with the 772 square metre open 24/7. The units were previously occupied by Morrisons’ homeware brand Nutmeg.

The Nutmeg store in Bolsover became the first standalone store to be opened by Morrisons and stocked homeware including cushions, bedding, candles, and kitchen equipment.

In a noise impact statement prepared by Acoustic Control Engineers and Consultants it was estimated that the gym’s peak hours would be between 6pm and 7pm - when an estimated 19 users are expected - and between 5am and 6pm - when an estimated 17 users are expected.

It was concluded that the noise impact on neighbours would be ‘negligible’ and that there would be “no significant acoustic impact” arising from the use of the gym equipment or associated vehicle traffic.