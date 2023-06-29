Derbyshire school 'over the moon' as it holds ‘good’ Ofsted rating 14th year in a row

Ofsted inspectors visited the school at Pilsley Road, Danesmoor in April. In a report published this month inspectors have rated the school as ‘good’ and praised it for ‘true community’, high expectations and behaviour.

In the report, inspectors said: “Pupils feel both safe and happy at Sharley Park. Staff and pupils know each other well. Senior leaders greet pupils enthusiastically each morning at the gates, and any concerns are addressed straight away.

“Staff and pupils describe the school as a ‘true community school’, supporting each other like a family. There is a warm, welcoming atmosphere. Leaders have high expectations of pupils and create a calm atmosphere in the school.Pupils work well together. They engage with each other and particularly like working in groups. They behave very well.

“Teddy, the school dog, is talked of highly. Parents and carers are very happy with the school. They feel it is a supportive and caring family school. Pupils are given experiences to help them become world citizens. One pupil commented that a trip to Matlock Farm was ‘the best day of my life’.

“Pupils are taught to recognise bullying and what to do when it happens. Pupils feel confident in their teachers to deal with any problems. Where issues of bullying do occur, staff act quickly.”

However, while inspectors found that leaders have established ‘secure approaches to assessment in core subjects’, in a minority of foundation subjects, assessment is ‘less well developed’. That was the only aspect, that officers thought needed to be improved.

Following the inspection, headteacher Nicola Stevenson said: “I am delighted that during the recent inspection of our school, Ofsted recognised and valued a number of areas of strength that we as a school have always prided ourselves on.