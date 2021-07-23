Family-run Derbyshire joinery firm scoops regional business award

The windows and doors manufacturer Gowercroft Joinery based in Alfreton has won the ‘Family Business of the Year’ award at the 2021 Midlands Business Awards.

The annual award ceremony, which is now in its 15th year, aims to showcase the entrepreneurship, innovation and business growth of the region’s most dynamic and successful companies and organisations across a range of industries.

Gowercroft Joinery was founded in 1998 as a family run business which then grew from its three-man joinery workshop using second-hand equipment to one of the fastest-growing timber window and doors manufacturers in the country.

The Gowercroft team celebrating their award win.

Managing Director Andrew Madge said: “Early on, when my father co-founded the company, we decided to adopt a strategy of controlled growth by targeting sectors where we could respond to significant growth opportunities and genuinely add value with innovative new products, which would differentiate us from our competitors.”

The company has now been going for 23 years, cited its ‘positive approach’ to the market as the reason for the joinery’s year-on-year growth and the development of their three product lines including their award-winning Heritage range of windows and doors.

To keep pace with sales, the family-run firm has streamlined its manufacturing operations with a £350,000 investment in the latest machinery and software, as well as adding a 10,000 square feet manufacturing unit to its workshop in Alfreton.

The business has also continued to upskill its existing employees and took on eight new staff members in the last year.

“We are very proud to be recognised in these prestigious awards in such challenging times,” Andrew added.

“We have a fantastic team of highly skilled craftsmen, sales, customer care staff and managers, whose dedication has been amazing throughout the pandemic - so we believe this award is very much their achievement!”

Harjinder Singh Sandher, founder of the Midlands Business Awards commented: “The Midlands Business Awards look to celebrate the heroes of entrepreneurship and enterprise that drive this region.

"Gowercroft Joinery is a shining example of a family company that has demonstrated strength, resilience and determination combined with a shrewd business strategy that has enabled it to become the highly successful business it is today.”