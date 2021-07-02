Family-run Chesterfield home and gift shop moves to new premises in town centre

The Bee Orchid Home and Gifts had been based in The Shambles since 2017 but recently decided to move across to a new store on Packers Row.

It comes after owner Charlotte Harris said she was re-evaluating the business which stocks a range of quirky gifts, silk flowers, greetings cards and homewares, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

After gaining access to financial support through the Government’s bounce back loan scheme, she felt now was the ‘right’ time to move The Bee Orchid to its new location.

Charlotte said: “We are passionate about the British countryside, nature and wildlife and this is reflected in the products we offer.

"We always have a friendly welcome for you when you visit our store.

“We wanted to combine our love for nature and wildlife and stock gifts and homewares which reflected this, as we felt we couldn’t find shops which offered this.

"We have built up a sound customer base of people who love what we do, and we want to grow this in our new shop.

“We want to grow the business and expand the choice of quirky and country-style gifts and home accessories, and also offer more sustainably sourced products; something else we are extremely passionate about.”

The popular independent business is also urging people to support the town’s high street retailers, as Chesterfield seeks to bounce back from the economic impact of the various lockdown restrictions that were imposed over the last year.

“Our message is to shop small”, Charlotte added.

"Chesterfield has many amazing independent businesses where you can pick up something beautiful and unique.

"You just have to know where to look, as there are many hidden gems.

“We also believe that there is nothing like the shopping experience you get from being in a physical store with excellent customer service.

"We acknowledge there are some empty shops in town at the moment, but there are many initiatives going on to improve this situation.

"If people continue to support independents, it will continue to become a vibrant place to visit and Chesterfield will thrive!”