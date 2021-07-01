Meet the team working at Amazon's North Derbyshire warehouse
Meet the team working at Amazon’s North Derbyshire warehouse and get a look at what it is like inside the 500,000 square foot site.
Employees at the fulfilment centre in Barlborough have shared what it is like adapting to the ‘new normal’ and Covid-19 safe way of working at the warehouse during the coronavirus crisis.
The Derbyshire Times got a chance to see inside the distribution centre on High Hazels Road – almost two years since it first opened.
With plans to recruit 100 extra staff to work at the centre by the end of the year, the fulfilment site is set to expand.
Take a look below to find out more about the employees who work at the warehouse and how they have managed to fulfil orders and keep the site ticking over during the various lockdowns.