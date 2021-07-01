Meet the team working at Amazon's North Derbyshire warehouse

Employees at the fulfilment centre in Barlborough have shared what it is like adapting to the ‘new normal’ and Covid-19 safe way of working at the warehouse during the coronavirus crisis.

The Derbyshire Times got a chance to see inside the distribution centre on High Hazels Road – almost two years since it first opened.

With plans to recruit 100 extra staff to work at the centre by the end of the year, the fulfilment site is set to expand.

Take a look below to find out more about the employees who work at the warehouse and how they have managed to fulfil orders and keep the site ticking over during the various lockdowns.

Site leader Richard Cowlishaw-Ellison is responsible for the Barlborough warehouse which is the equivalent size of approximately seven Premier League football pitches.

David Ngaza who works as a packer at the centre, has almost completed his qualification in Business Improvement Techniques, after joining the Amazon warehouse nearly 12 months ago.

Shift assistant Louise Gavan from Newbold, juggles work at the warehouse alongside her own wedding business. She joined the company in July last year after the pandemic put limitations on the opening of her new wedding venue The Courtyard Chesterfield.

Andrew Milham is trained to use power industrialised trucks to pick hard-to-reach items off the high shelves.