Entrepreneur who started global hot tub business in Brimington bedroom purchases Chesterfield landscaping company

Rob Carlin, from Brimington, was 23-years-old when he set up Superior Wellness – the world’s fastest growing hot tub manufacturer – in his back bedroom. Now, Rob is one of a three-strong consortium who bought Valleys Ltd and its four sister companies in December for a seven-figure sum.

The Chesterfield landscaping company dates back to 1971, and is now being transformed into a nationwide ‘home of landscaping’ brand. The vision is to create a ‘one-stop shop’ for professional landscapers, property developers and home-owners.

Rob said: “We were delighted to retain all five existing staff. Their experience and knowledge amassed over many years is vital to our goals. We have already created five more jobs and aim to increase the team over the next 12 months.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the Valleys Group Ltd team - Lani Wilkinson, Operations Manager, Charlie Fenton, Operations, MD Nick Peel, Harvey Mason, Sales, Nicki McCran, Sales Manager, Ryan Casswell, Sales

The companies are now trading as Valleys Group Ltd, which is being steered to become a major name for landscaping materials. The consortium includes Sheffield men Sam Newton and Mike Crocker of Gravitate Accountancy. Nick Peel has been appointed as managing director to spearhead the company’s growth strategy.

Nick Peel said: “The business has huge potential. The home and garden improvement sector boomed in the pandemic and we believe homeowners will continue to enjoy developing their outdoor spaces. The strong synergy between Superior Wellness and Valleys Group will enable us to forge a major national brand.”

Building and landscaping product ranges have been increased and the company’s newly refurbished showroom at Chesterfield’s Pottery Lane East is now a centre for decking products, outdoor lighting and artificial grass.

Online sales have launched through the company’s websites (www.valleysgroup.co.uk and brickslipsdirect.co.uk), and national network expansion is planned in the near future.