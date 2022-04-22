A Line Travel, based on Soresby Street in Chesterfield, are a local independent travel agents that offer a range of UK and international trips.

Emma Prince, general manager, said that the team were increasingly optimistic after a difficult first year due to the pandemic.

“We offer everything from UK coach holidays, staycations and hot tub lodges right through to European and worldwide five-star luxury breaks. We want to get across that we aren’t just doing UK coach trips – we work with a lot of well-known operators such as P&O cruises, TUI and Jet2 holidays.

A Line Travel’s Chesterfield store has been open for one year - and things are looking up after the pandemic.

“It’s been so hard for us setting up during the pandemic, it’s been really tough to get going and get our name out there, but we can see light at the end of the tunnel – we’re happy, we’re all for positivity, and it’s our one-year anniversary of trading from our store.”

Now, Emma said that the team at A Line was focused on offering a more ‘traditional’ experience for customers.

“Basically, we’re a traditional travel agents. We’re in the town centre and customers can come to us, they get to see us face-to-face rather than speaking to robots online – it’s that experience that people are used to.

“When passengers book directly from airlines, they have to deal with everything themselves. We’re here to offer a service where we constantly keep everybody up to date with restrictions, do the paperwork for them, check them in for flights and make sure they know what the latest rules are – we don’t want customers to feel like they’re on their own.”

The A Line Travel team - Sarah Poolman, Nicola Aldersley (director), Stacey Hulett and Emma Prince.

Emma said that A Line has received a host of positive reviews from customers so far. One review, from Dronfield residents Mr and Mrs Daniel, said: “From the initial taxi pick-up to the final drop-off, A Line was excellent. The coach driver Glen was very good, very knowledgeable and always willing to help.

“The trips out were also very good, we couldn’t fault a thing – thank you A Line.”

The praise was echoed by Mrs Fowler, from Alfreton, who said: “The coach was excellent and very comfortable. One of the best coach companies and holidays I’ve been on.”