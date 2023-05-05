The Rising Sun, on the corner of High Street and London Street in New Whittington, is currently listed for let on Zoopla.

The listing describes the pub as a “substantial end terraced building of some character, providing an ideal opportunity for continuing public house use.”

It goes on to highlight the “potential for an alternative leisure or commercial use such as a restaurant – subject to obtaining the necessary permissions.“Alternatively, the premises could be redeveloped, potentially into residential accommodation or a hybrid of commercial and residential to suit – again subject to obtaining the necessary permissions and consents.”

The Rising Sun could be set to reopen in the future - or may be overhauled entirely.

The venue consists of a tap room, spacious lounge bar, a central bar area and kitchen space with access to the cellar.

On the first floor there is “spacious owners accommodation providing for three bedrooms, a living room, large kitchen/diner and a family bathroom.”

The Rising Sun has been closed for some time. Companies House shows that The Rising Sun (New Whittington Ltd), a private company registered to the same address as the pub (78 High Street, New Whittington), was dissolved back in May 2022.

The cost per annum would be £18,000 – or £1,500 per calendar month. The full listing can be found on the Zoopla website here.