Bank holiday weather: Forecast for coronation weekend in Derbyshire, including Peak District, Matlock, Buxton, Alfreton, Bakewell, Clay Cross, Belper and Chesterfield

The weather might get in the way of the coronation celebration in Derbyshire as rain is set to hit the county this weekend.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 5th May 2023, 10:58 BST- 2 min read

Rain and breeze are predicted through the entire day tomorrow.

More rain showers are predicted on bank holiday on Monday.

Below is a full weather forecast for the coronation weekend in Derbyshire.

The weather might get in the way of the coronation celebration in Derbyshire as rain is set to hit the county this weekend.
Chesterfield

Saturday, May 6 – Light rain and a gentle breeze with highs of 15°C

Sunday, May 7 – Light cloud and a gentle breeze with highs of 19°C

Monday, May 8 – Light rain showers and a moderate breeze with highs of 18°C

Belper

Saturday, May 6 – heavy rain and a gentle breeze with highs of 15°C

Sunday, May 7 – Light cloud and a gentle breeze with highs of 18°C

Monday, May 8 – heavy rain and a gentle breeze with highs of 17°C

Clay Cross

Saturday, May 6 – Light rain and a gentle breeze with highs of 15°C

Sunday, May 7 – Light cloud and a gentle breeze with highs of 18°C

Monday, May 8 – Light rain showers and a moderate breeze with highs of 17°C

Matlock

Saturday, May 6 – Light rain and a gentle breeze with highs of 15°C

Sunday, May 7 – Light cloud and a gentle breeze with highs of 17°C

Monday, May 8 – Light rain showers and a moderate breeze with highs of 16°C

Buxton

Saturday, May 6 – Light rain and a gentle breeze with highs of 13°C

Sunday, May 7 – Drizzle and a gentle breeze with highs of 15°C

Monday, May 8 – Light rain showers and a moderate breeze with highs of 14°C

Bakewell

Saturday, May 6 – Light rain and a gentle breeze with highs of 15°C

Sunday, May 7 – Light cloud and a gentle breeze with highs of 17°C

Monday, May 8 – Light rain showers and a moderate breeze with highs of 16°C

Alfreton

Saturday, May 6 – Light rain and a gentle breeze with highs of 15°C

Sunday, May 7 – Light cloud and a gentle breeze with highs of 18°C

Monday, May 8 – Light rain showers and a moderate breeze with highs of 17°C

