200mph electric air taxi could soon connect cities to major UK airports

The air taxi company says they expect to offer prices “comparable with existing premium ground ridesharing options”.

A 200mph electric air taxi could soon connect cities to major airports in the UK.

UK journeys could include a 15-minute flight from Manchester Airport to Leeds, or an 8-minute journey from Heathrow Airport to Canary Wharf, instead of 80 minutes by car.

Joby Aviation, Inc., the California-based company developing electric air taxis for commercial passenger service, has announced a partnership with Virgin Atlantic.

An illustration of what a future Joby air taxi network centred around Manchester and Virgin Atlantic’s hub at Manchester Airport could look like. | Joby Aviation

Joby says the partnership aims to offer seamless, zero-emission, short-range journeys across the UK, starting with regional and city connections from Virgin Atlantic’s hubs at Heathrow and Manchester Airport.

Over time, Joby expects to build out a network of landing locations that offer rapid and convenient travel around cities and communities throughout the UK.

The electric air taxi can carry up to four passengers, along with the pilot, at speeds of up to 200mph.

Virgin Atlantic customers will be able to reserve a seat on the air taxi through Virgin Atlantic’s app, website and other channels.

Joby says they’ve completed thousands of test flights, including exhibition flights in New York City, Japan and Korea.

An illustration of what a future Joby air taxi network centred around London and Virgin Atlantic’s hub at Heathrow Airport could look like. | Joby Aviation

Joby exhibited its aircraft for the first time in the UK at the 2024 Farnborough International Airshow, and in July 2022 announced that it formally applied to have its aircraft validated for use by the UK Civil Aviation Authority (“CAA”).

Shai Weiss, CEO of Virgin Atlantic, said: “As a leader in sustainability and with innovation firmly in our DNA, we are delighted to be partnering with Joby to bring short-haul, zero-emission flight to airports and cities throughout the UK.

“Our strategic partnership combines Joby’s expertise in design, engineering and technology with the power of Virgin Atlantic’s brand and award-winning customer experience. We look forward to working together to bring Joby’s service to the UK and to deliver greater connectivity for our customers.”

JoeBen Bevirt, Founder and CEO of Joby, said: “Virgin Atlantic’s commitment to delighting its customers reflects our experience with Delta and we couldn’t imagine a better partner to work with in the UK. Together, we are committed to delivering faster options for mobility across the country, including for Virgin Atlantic and Delta customers as they head to the airport or move between UK towns and cities.”