East Midlands Chamber named best in the UK at prestigious national awards

Judges said the East Midlands Chamber succeeded in striking a good geographical balance across its membership base, serving more than 4,000 businesses across the three counties. Its strength in the areas of diversity and environmental sustainability were also highlighted as being particularly impressive.

Scott Knowles, EMC’s chief executive, said: “We are delighted to receive such recognition and this award is testament to the hard work of the whole Chamber team over the past few years in supporting businesses through one of the most challenging periods in memory.

A recent photo of the EMC team at the Enterprising Women Awards.

“We have always sought to provide a comprehensive offer in supporting our members through whatever the world throws at us. During the Covid-19 pandemic, we pivoted our service online with a focus on business resilience and took advantage of opportunities such as the Kickstart Scheme to become the UK’s biggest gateway provider.

“This approach has continued to evolve within a hybrid delivery model as we seek to guide members through the important business issues of today and tomorrow – including the rapidly-growing ESG agenda, which comprises a commitment to net zero, a diverse and inclusive workforce, and building relationships with communities.

“As new opportunities come forward, we will continue to be at the forefront in ensuring our members are at the leading edge of new business trends, while flying the flag for the East Midlands in order to help attract new investment and grow our region’s economy.”

EMC were instrumental in helping many of the region’s businesses through Covid – providing a £100,000 membership relief fund during the pandemic and helping 982 businesses to access Covid-19 funds valued at £1.4m.

The chamber has also supported 902 businesses to fill 2,093 placements under the Kickstart Scheme, which created work placements for 16 to 24-year-olds. Of the thousands of young people involved in the scheme, 81% were able to secure a job, or return to either further or higher education.

The Digital High Street project, led by the EMC, assisted 322 retailers in improving their digital offering. The Chamber’s Sustainable East Midlands initiative was also established to collate practical advice that supports members on their net zero journey, and the EMC held 26 events that attracted more than 1,000 delegates in 2021/22.

Sarah Howard, chair of the BCC, said: “The East Midlands Chamber is an extremely worthy winner of this award. The Chamber’s commitment to sustainability and net zero ambitions is paving the way for other chambers to follow in the fight against the climate crisis.

