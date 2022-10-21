News you can trust since 1855
14 new pubs and revamped old favourites that opened their doors in Chesterfield and Derbyshire over the last 12 months

A number of new pubs have been launched over the last year in Chesterfield and Derbyshire – as well as old favourites being given a new lease of life.

By Tom Hardwick
2 hours ago
Updated 21st Oct 2022, 5:23pm

Chesterfield and Derbyshire are home to an array of great pubs – and the last 12 months have seen some superb additions launched across the county.

This year has also seen several well-loved venues welcome customers back through their doors after closing for refurbishments.

These are 14 pubs that have opened for the first time – and some that have undergone major revamps – since October 2021.

1. Armisteads, Chesterfield

The Corporation Street bar opened its doors to customers at the end of August, promising a ‘relaxed’ atmosphere, cocktails and craft beers.

2. The Hidden Knight, Chesterfield

The Hidden Knight on Soresby Street was opened in November last year - replacing what was formerly the Welbeck Inn.

3. Albert’s Jüngerer Bruder, Chesterfield

Albert’s Jüngerer Bruder on Stephenson Place is run by the team behind Einstein’s, and welcomed customers for the first time last November.

4. The George, Clay Cross

The George on High Street underwent a major refurbishment, before owner Craig Murtagh opened the venue again in October 2021.

