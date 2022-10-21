14 new pubs and revamped old favourites that opened their doors in Chesterfield and Derbyshire over the last 12 months

Chesterfield and Derbyshire are home to an array of great pubs – and the last 12 months have seen some superb additions launched across the county.

This year has also seen several well-loved venues welcome customers back through their doors after closing for refurbishments.

These are 14 pubs that have opened for the first time – and some that have undergone major revamps – since October 2021.

1. Armisteads, Chesterfield The Corporation Street bar opened its doors to customers at the end of August, promising a ‘relaxed’ atmosphere, cocktails and craft beers. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2. The Hidden Knight, Chesterfield The Hidden Knight on Soresby Street was opened in November last year - replacing what was formerly the Welbeck Inn. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3. Albert’s Jüngerer Bruder, Chesterfield Albert’s Jüngerer Bruder on Stephenson Place is run by the team behind Einstein’s, and welcomed customers for the first time last November. Photo: Tom Hardwick Photo Sales

4. The George, Clay Cross The George on High Street underwent a major refurbishment, before owner Craig Murtagh opened the venue again in October 2021. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales