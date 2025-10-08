DSP to elevate firm’s future with turnkey HQ fit-out in Leicester

Leading design and build specialist DSP (Interiors) has secured a contract to help elevate a Leicester firm’s future, transforming a 20,000 sq ft site into its new headquarters.

The 12-week project will see DSP transform a vacant industrial shell at Gorse Hill Industrial Estate into a bespoke office and production facility for Elevator Equipment Ltd.

The scheme will create a modern, purpose-built environment tailored to support the lift parts supplier’s growth and future ambitions.

The project includes the installation of a storage mezzanine and the ground floor development will house a production area, office and trade counter.

The creation of a first-floor office block will incorporate a boardroom, an open-plan breakout area and toilet block.

DSP (Interiors) is responsible for all the mechanical and electrical works, as well as building control coordination to ensure compliance and efficiency.

Aaron Buchan, Design Director at DSP, said: “We’re thrilled to have been appointed to deliver this turnkey fit-out project for Elevator Equipment. Collaborating with the team throughout the design process has been a real privilege.

“From the outset, they had a clear vision of what they wanted to achieve and together we’ve been able to develop a scheme that not only meets their operational requirements but also creates an inspiring, modern environment for staff and visitors alike.

“Our goal has been to strike the right balance between functionality, efficiency and design quality, ensuring the new headquarters reflects Elevator Equipment’s brand identity while providing the flexibility needed to support future growth.

“By integrating the production facilities with high-quality office and breakout spaces, we’re confident the new environment will enhance day-to-day operations, improve collaboration and provide a workplace the team can be proud of.

“We look forward to seeing the positive impact the new facility will have on their business.”

Elevator Equipment prides itself on being a one-stop shop for lift parts and products across the UK with a large stockholding and next-day delivery capability.

Chris Moore, managing director at Elevator Equipment, said: “Work on our new HQ is now underway with DSP Interiors Ltd.

“This expansion marks more than just extra space. It’s about providing ourselves the scope to excel further, while ensuring we’re equipped to support our customers with sharper efficiency, innovation and service.

“With new production areas, offices and facilities on the way, we’re investing in growth that makes a real difference where it matters most, and we’re delighted to be working with the DSP team to achieve this.”