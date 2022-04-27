Markham Vale could soon be home to a state-of-the-art Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station powered exclusively by renewable energy.

GRIDSERVE, a sustainable energy business, has submitted a planning proposal application to Chesterfield Borough Council to build another of its award-winning Electric Forecourt sites at Markham Vale, between Enterprise Way and the eastern side of Duckmanton.

Markham Vale Electric Forecourt would be the first dedicated EV charging facility of its kind in the area, with 36 chargers and connectors to serve drivers of every type of EV.

An artist’s impression of the new EV forecourt at Markham Vale.

The site plans feature 22 high power chargers, providing up to 350kW – powerful enough to supply up to 100-miles of range in less than 10 minutes. Six AC chargers providing up to 22kW and eight Tesla Superchargers, providing up to 250kW, complete the plans.

GRIDSERVE CEO, Toddington Harper, said: “We are committed to delivering EV charging infrastructure that both enables the transition to net zero carbon transport, and excites drivers to make the transition to electric vehicles. The geographical distribution of EV charging across the UK is essential to usher in the mass-market era of electric vehicles.

“This development would benefit the local community, and the wider UK as it reduces its reliance on fossil fuels. We are proud to have chosen the area of Markham Vale for this project and we hope the people across the region share our passion for delivering a cleaner, more sustainable future in the earliest possible timeframe.”

Derbyshire County’s Council’s cabinet member for clean growth and regeneration, Councillor Tony King, said: “We welcome GRIDSERVE’s interest in Markham Vale. If their proposal is granted planning permission, the new Electric Forecourt will give motorists the confidence to make the switch to an electric vehicle, and move us closer to our target of helping to get 1,000 public facing EV charge points in place throughout the county by 2025.”

“Decarbonising transport is one of our top priorities as part of our climate change strategy, which aims to reduce emissions generated by the county council to net-zero by 2032 or sooner, as well as helping the rest of Derbyshire reduce carbon emissions generated within the county to net zero by 2050 or sooner.”

Earlier this year, consumer motoring magazine What Car? named the GRIDSERVE Electric Forecourt ‘Best Innovation’ in their coveted awards – the first time a non-car manufacturer has received such an accolade.