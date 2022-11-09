Classic Windows, based on Callywhite Lane, recently celebrated its 40th anniversary. The company was originally founded by David England back in 1982 – and has gone from strength to strength in the four decades.

What was once a small joinery shop has become one of the region’s most successful small companies – selling a wide range of products including windows, doors and conservatories.

Last year, David decided to retire – handing the reins over to Jane Revill. Jane originally joined the company as a receptionist and, with almost 30 years of experience across the business, she said she could hardly believe that she was now in charge of Classic Windows.

The Classic Windows team at their Dronfield HQ. Credit: Heron Publications/Mike Firth

“I saw a job as a receptionist advertised in the local job centre. I did that for around three or four months then got more involved with the trade side of the business – dealing with the builders, building up a really good rapport with those we used all the time, and taking orders.

“From there, 20 years on, I became general manager. David then said he was looking to retire and asked if I was interested in taking over – I literally jumped at the chance. It’s very much a dream I never thought would happen. I was the quiet, timid one who was bullied at school and I didn’t think I was going to get anywhere or do anything – looking back now, it’s a completely different story.”

The company has weathered every storm it has faced over the last 40 years – most recently the Covid-19 pandemic. Jane said she thought the reason behind their success was the family values first instilled by David all those years ago.

“We’ve only recently had a change of ownership after 40 years. I’ve been here for 28 years, and I think the reason it has survived so long is the family values we have. We are effectively a little family and we treat our customers how we would want to be treated.

“That’s one of the main reasons why we don’t cold call. We don’t want people sat at home with their families, getting calls asking if they want to buy double glazing – we don’t do that to our customers. We’ve always tried to give the best service we possibly can.”

Classic Windows offer a varied product range – with uPVC windows, doors, conservatories and solid replacement roofs for conservatories – as well as canopies and verandas. The company has also invested in composite doors, which help trap heat and block noise, and composite fencing – which requires little in the way of maintenance.

Jane added that customers can expect friendly help from her established local company and its 12 employees – as well as the security of knowing that most products and installations are covered by a 10-year warranty.

