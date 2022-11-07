Enjoy a free taco - as Chesterfield welcomes its first Taco Bell restaurant

Taco Bell, the world-famous Mexican-inspired restaurant chain, will open a new venue in Chesterfield at 11am. The restaurant, which was launched in the US, entered the UK market in 2010. Chesterfield venue will be the brand's first store in the area and 113th in the UK.

The restaurant will be located at Unit 6B Alma Leisure Park, Derby Road and will be serving tacos, burritos, nachos and quesadillas from 11am until late, seven days a week.

Customers will also be able to order in advance via the Taco Bell app, website or third-party delivery platform or use the digital kiosks in-store to takeaway.

The restaurant will be located at Unit 6B Alma Leisure Park, Derby Road Chesterfield will be serving tacos, burritos, nachos and quesadillas to Derbyshire residents from 11 am until late, seven days a week.