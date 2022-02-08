Derbyshire Wilko stores welcome dogs for the first time - but not everyone is happy

Furry friends, on their leads if applicable, will now be able to browse all areas of the Matlock, Belper, Alfreton, Ripley, Derby and Ilkeston stores – which also stock pet food and pet accessories.

But not all customers are happy about the move.

Sarah O'Shea said: “This is no good for my child that has anaphylaxis reactions to animal dander and saliva.

Good news for animal lovers - Wilko stores across Derbyshire are welcoming pets for the first time.

"Service dogs have their place in stores and we can avoid them and monitor, they are well behaved. Pets do not belong in stores and raises the risk for my son to come in contact with areas that have been contaminated!

“We won't be shopping in your all dogs welcome stores!”

Shell Coates added: “I can't understand why people feel that they have to take their pets everywhere they are.”

Jenna Robinson said: “I have a Medical Alert Assistance dog. It’s bad enough all the people bringing reactive dogs in places which aren’t pet friendly, especially when people approach us with their dog and it barks, growls or lunges at my dog.”

Kevin Law added: “It’s a nice gesture, but not everyone likes dogs, even well behaved ones. As a child, I was terrified of them and no amount of "he/she is really friendly" will cut it if you are scared. I can see this backfiring on Wilko when an incident occurs.”

But a lot of people backed the idea.

Lesley Jones said: “What a brilliant idea! I really don't like being among loads of people so having a few dogs about will make me feel much more relaxed. I don't why people are so against dogs being in shops.”

Sally Kitt added: “That's brilliant. I use a doggy pram in shops this really helps me so much that Wilko now let dogs in.”

Signage at store entrances will make it clear if pets are welcome into stores.

And a Wilko spokesman commented: “A huge number of our customers think of their pet as a member of their family, which is why we think it’s important to welcome them instore wherever possible.”