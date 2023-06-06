News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets

Derbyshire town retailers help relaunch coronation treasure trail after vandalism

Matlock Town Council and the Deception Escape Rooms have relaunched the coronation-themed treasure hunt around town, after the initial outdoor version was ended by vandals last month.
By Ed Dingwall
Published 6th Jun 2023, 16:14 BST- 2 min read

The trail encourages residents and visitors to track down a series of hidden crowns, which were decorated by local care home residents, and solve clues to the mystery of a royal theft.

As previously reported, a number of the crowns were damaged or removed within days of the trail launching in Hall Leys Park, but organisers have now reworked the original idea.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A council spokesperson said: “We would like to thank all the shops in the town that have kindly adopted a crown to have in their windows as part of the trail. We spoke to lots of shop ownerand they were happy to support it and help where they could.”

Players can pick up a trail sheet from participating businesses.Players can pick up a trail sheet from participating businesses.
Players can pick up a trail sheet from participating businesses.
Most Popular

Tina Rogers, who runs the escape rooms with partner Samantha Smith, added: “We are so excited that the trail is back on after all our hard work.

“We hope the trail will create a very fun and different activity, bringing people and families together throughout the summer.”

Four of the crowns which went missing in early May have been replaced by new designs painted by residents of Meadow View Care Home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To begin searching for them, pick up a clue sheet from the escape rooms on Firs Parade, Costa Coffee or Riber Pets in Crown Square, Bod on Dale Road or Café in the Park on Causeway Lane.

Each crown holds information or a clue which will help players identify the stolen item, its hiding place and the thief.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

Related topics:DerbyshireDale Road