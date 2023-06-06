The trail encourages residents and visitors to track down a series of hidden crowns, which were decorated by local care home residents, and solve clues to the mystery of a royal theft.

As previously reported, a number of the crowns were damaged or removed within days of the trail launching in Hall Leys Park, but organisers have now reworked the original idea.

A council spokesperson said: “We would like to thank all the shops in the town that have kindly adopted a crown to have in their windows as part of the trail. We spoke to lots of shop ownerand they were happy to support it and help where they could.”

Players can pick up a trail sheet from participating businesses.

Tina Rogers, who runs the escape rooms with partner Samantha Smith, added: “We are so excited that the trail is back on after all our hard work.

“We hope the trail will create a very fun and different activity, bringing people and families together throughout the summer.”

Four of the crowns which went missing in early May have been replaced by new designs painted by residents of Meadow View Care Home.

To begin searching for them, pick up a clue sheet from the escape rooms on Firs Parade, Costa Coffee or Riber Pets in Crown Square, Bod on Dale Road or Café in the Park on Causeway Lane.

Each crown holds information or a clue which will help players identify the stolen item, its hiding place and the thief.