Organisers pause Derbyshire town's coronation treasure hunt due to vandalism

Tina Rogers and Samantha Smith, who own Deception Escape Rooms on Firs Parade, had worked with Matlock Town Council to launch the Great Regalia Heist on Thursday, May 4.

The game took players around Hall Leys Park to find 15 crowns, each holding clues to solve the mystery of who had stolen a priceless piece of the King’s royal hoard.

It was due to run throughout the summer but as the weekend’s party spirit wore off on Monday, May 8, the organisers were forced to bring the trail to an unceremonious end due to a real whodunnit.

The crowns used on the trail had been decorated by residents of local care homes.

Tina said: “We are sorry to say that the coronation trail is having to be postponed because four of the crowns have gone missing, presumed stolen, and seven more damaged.

“We went out to check them on Sunday evening and everything was fine, but around Monday lunchtime we started getting messages from people who couldn’t finish the trail.”

She added: “Some of the damage could be accidental – just children peeling things off – but some is definitely deliberate. The crowns have been completely ripped up.

“It’s very disappointing for us, and for everyone we hoped would enjoy it over the summer, that there’s a lack of community spirit somewhere, and such a shame a horrible few have to spoil it for everyone else. We believe the park has CCTV and they are looking into it.”

It is the third summer running that Tina and Samantha have helped the council to create an activity trail – but just like the others it was truly a community effort, with the crowns painted and decorated by residents at Valley Lodge, Lilybank Hamlet and Meadow View care homes.

The team is now working on alternative plans to place the crowns in local shop windows, and hope the trail will be back in some form within days.

A spokesperson for the council said: “We are very disappointed that this has impacted the Coronation trail, we are in the process of getting the trail back up and running.”

For updates, see facebook.com/deceptionescaperooms.