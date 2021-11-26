Derbyshire Times Business Awards 2021

Derbyshire Times Business Awards 2021 in pictures

The very best in business were honoured at the 2021 Derbyshire Times Business awards.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 26th November 2021, 4:08 pm

Awards were presented in 15 different categories, recognising the dedication and innovation of local businesses and entrepreneurs, a glittering ceremony held on Thursday night.

Here are some photos of the winners recieiving their awards, as well as guests enjoying the celebrations

1. Derbyshire Times Business Awards 2021

Dawn Brown and John Banks, of Dog Land ltd - Rose Cottage Doggy Day Care.

Photo: Marie Caley

2. Derbyshire Times Business Awards

Kelly Green and Ashley Walker, of United Cast Bar.

Photo: Marie Caley

3. Derbyshire Times Business Awards 2021

Emma and Daniel Harris, of Studio 44

Photo: Marie Caley

4. Business awards

Stephen and Karen Thompson, of Moss Valley Fine Meats

Photo: Marie Caley

