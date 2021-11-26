Derbyshire Times Business Awards 2021 in pictures

Awards were presented in 15 different categories, recognising the dedication and innovation of local businesses and entrepreneurs, a glittering ceremony held on Thursday night.
Here are some photos of the winners recieiving their awards, as well as guests enjoying the celebrations
1. Derbyshire Times Business Awards 2021
Dawn Brown and John Banks, of Dog Land ltd - Rose Cottage Doggy Day Care.
Photo: Marie Caley
2. Derbyshire Times Business Awards
Kelly Green and Ashley Walker, of United Cast Bar.
Photo: Marie Caley
3. Derbyshire Times Business Awards 2021
Emma and Daniel Harris, of Studio 44
Photo: Marie Caley
4. Business awards
Stephen and Karen Thompson, of Moss Valley Fine Meats
Photo: Marie Caley