Best in business honoured at Derbyshire Times awards
The cream of the county’s business community was celebrated at the 2021 Derbyshire Times business awards.
Honours were presented in 15 different categories at a glittering awards ceremony held on Thursday night.
The coveted 2021 Business of The Year award, sponsored by City Fibre, was won by CBE+.
Judges praised the impact the precision engineering and laboratory service business has had in response to the pandemic, as part of the national effort to combat the covid virus and how they are also adapting their systems to help the environment.
They said: “They have built a sustainable business and managed not only to maintain employees jobs, but to expand. Their leader has true entrepreneurial spirit and they have shown real innovation.”
Stan Mowatt was awarded the lifetime achievement award, after dedicating 50 years to business entrepreneurship and to the development of healthcare products used aross the globe.
Other winners were:
Retail Hero – Adorn Jewellers of Chesterfield
Apprentice of the Year – Aaron Corbet of O'Connor & Co Removals Ltd
Excellence in Manufacturing & Engineering – CBE+
Professional Services Award – Shorts Chartered Accountants
Customer Service Award – Morley Hayes Leisure Ltd
Innovation Award – Timeless Life Casting & Memorial Jewellery
Covid Response – Galaxy Travel & Cars Ltd
Community Initiative – Safe and Sound
Team of the Year – Rose Cottage Doggy Day Care
New Business of the Year – Great2
Small Business of the Year – Moss Valley Fine Meats
Employee of the Year – Damion Davies of O'Connor & Co Removals Ltd
Business Leader – Nick Holland from SDL Minorfern
Derbyshire Times editor, Phil Bramley, said: “Local businesses are the lifeblood of our community and it has been wonderful to celebrate the incredible dedication, imagination and entrepreneurial spirit they have shown over the last year.
"The pandemic has thrown up immense challenges for businesses, but the way they have adapted, evolved and fought their way through, is truly inspirational.”