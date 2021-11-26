Best in business honoured at Derbyshire Times awards

Honours were presented in 15 different categories at a glittering awards ceremony held on Thursday night.

The coveted 2021 Business of The Year award, sponsored by City Fibre, was won by CBE+.

Judges praised the impact the precision engineering and laboratory service business has had in response to the pandemic, as part of the national effort to combat the covid virus and how they are also adapting their systems to help the environment.

Winners of the Derbyshire Times Business Excellence 2021 awards

They said: “They have built a sustainable business and managed not only to maintain employees jobs, but to expand. Their leader has true entrepreneurial spirit and they have shown real innovation.”

Stan Mowatt was awarded the lifetime achievement award, after dedicating 50 years to business entrepreneurship and to the development of healthcare products used aross the globe.

Other winners were:

Retail Hero – Adorn Jewellers of Chesterfield

Chris Sankey, CityFibre East Midlands Area Build Manager, pictured presenting the award for Business of the Year to Marie Cooper of CBE+

Apprentice of the Year – Aaron Corbet of O'Connor & Co Removals Ltd

Excellence in Manufacturing & Engineering – CBE+

Professional Services Award – Shorts Chartered Accountants

Customer Service Award – Morley Hayes Leisure Ltd

Stan Mowatt, Lifetime Achievement Award winner

Innovation Award – Timeless Life Casting & Memorial Jewellery

Covid Response – Galaxy Travel & Cars Ltd

Community Initiative – Safe and Sound

Team of the Year – Rose Cottage Doggy Day Care

New Business of the Year – Great2

Small Business of the Year – Moss Valley Fine Meats

Employee of the Year – Damion Davies of O'Connor & Co Removals Ltd

Business Leader – Nick Holland from SDL Minorfern

Derbyshire Times editor, Phil Bramley, said: “Local businesses are the lifeblood of our community and it has been wonderful to celebrate the incredible dedication, imagination and entrepreneurial spirit they have shown over the last year.