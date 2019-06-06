Derbyshire Times awards celebrate the very best in business

The countdown to the Derbyshire Times Business Excellence Awards 2019 is underway.

Entries are open for this year’s Business Awards, which are now in their 11th year, and take place at Chesterfield’s Casa Hotel on Thursday, November 14.

Group editor, Phil Bramley, said: “Businesses are the lifeblood of our community, they provide the jobs we need so we can do the things we love – raising families, putting down roots and growing communities.

“Our awards are a chance to shine a glowing spotlight on the fantastic work businesses do day in, day out – highlighting their innovation, their dedication and their talent.

“They are a way of honouring the cream of north Derbyshire’s commerce and industry, raising the profile of companies, celebrating achievement and recognising the sheer hard work their staff put in to make them what they are today.

“We really want to make our awards are a true celebration of the brilliant businesses in our community – so please make sure you get involved and put forward your achievements so they get the full recognition they deserve.”

For more information about the award categories and to enter simply visit the awards website

Once again we will be working with Lucinda White, of Pure Awards Creative and are able to offer you the choice of two dates to join our FREE awards workshop, held at the Derbyshire Times office, to expert advice to help you put together. Last year Lucinda had great success with a total of 17 award entries being shortlisted.

The workshops will take place on Thursday, June 13 - 4pm - 6pm and Thursday. July 4 - 10am - 12 noon.

100% of the attendees from recent workshop's we held said: “The sessions exceeded their expectations and was a valuable use of their time.”

To book your place, simply complete the google form or contact event manager Haroldine Lockwood via email - haroldine.lockwood@jpimedia.co.uk