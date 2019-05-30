SCR Apprenticeship Award 2019 Finalists revealed

This year marks the third annual event run by JPI Media, publishers of the Derbyshire Times, celebrating hardworking individuals and organisations involved in apprenticeships.
Not only does winning an award mean recognition for the apprentice, but its also a major morale boost for the company and workforce that support them..
The finalists have now been decided by our panel of judges which included Rebecca Fielding, Gradconsult; Neil Williams, Amazon;, Rob Hollingworth, JPIMedia; Michaela Bellis, NOCN; Amy Walker, Openreach and Hannah Wignall of Openreach.
The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony, taking place on Thursday 27th June held at the Hilton Garden Inn, Doncaster Racecourse.
2019 Finalists
Business & Law Apprentice of the Year
Alysia Roberts - Constant Security Services
Donna Tyreman - Doncaster Children's Services Trust
Georgia Butler - Doncaster Children's Services Trust
Kanisha Snape - Doncaster Children's Services Trust
Ryehan Amir - ESC Global
Diversity & Inclusion Award
ESC Global
Sheffield City Council
Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year
Cameron Nota - L&P Springs UK
Christian Beever - IMechE Argyll Ruane
Lydia Eaton - Openreach
Shivan Morkar - William Cook Rail
Steve Dawber - ESC Global
Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year
Donna Tyreman - Doncaster Children's Services Trust
Georgia Butler - Doncaster Children's Services Trust
Kanisha Snape - Doncaster Children's Services Trust
Keeley Rogers - Doncaster Children's Services Trust
Higher or Degree Apprentice of the Year
Andrew Brunton - AmcoGiffen
Jack Grain - FME Property Solutions
Marc Wolstenholme - AECOM
Rebecca Kelly Whittaker - Leggett & Platt
Intermediate Apprentice of the Year
Amy Wilson - Pegler Yorkshire
Lucy Luscombe - Pegler Yorkshire
Lucy Millar - Sheffield City Council
Marcela Snekova - ESC Global
Large Employer of the Year
AECOM Doncaster - Doncaster Children's Services Trust
TT Electronics - Sheffield City Council
Mentor of the Year
To be announced at the awards ceremony
Rising Star
Becci Coole - Doncaster Children's Services Trust
Fanso Maria - Doncaster Children's Services Trust
Mabs Ali - Sheffield City Council
Marcela Snekova - ESC Global
Safa Ali - Electrical Safety UK Ltd
SME Employer of the Year
To be announced at the awards ceremony
Training Provider/Programme of the Year
ALEX via Markerstudy Group
Doncaster College
Sheffield City Council
The Source
Tickets are available to attend the event, where guests will be invited to arrive for our drinks reception at 6.45pm sponsored by the Hilton Garden Inn. Where we will also serve canapes allowing you plenty of time to mingle, followed by a two course meal as well the awards themselves which promise to have you on your feet as we celebrate the Apprenticeship stars of the Sheffield City Region.. with carriages at midnight.
Visit the awards site for full details and to purchase your tickets.