SCR Apprenticeship Award 2019 Finalists revealed

This year marks the third annual event run by JPI Media, publishers of the Derbyshire Times, celebrating hardworking individuals and organisations involved in apprenticeships.

Not only does winning an award mean recognition for the apprentice, but its also a major morale boost for the company and workforce that support them..

The finalists have now been decided by our panel of judges which included Rebecca Fielding, Gradconsult; Neil Williams, Amazon;, Rob Hollingworth, JPIMedia; Michaela Bellis, NOCN; Amy Walker, Openreach and Hannah Wignall of Openreach.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony, taking place on Thursday 27th June held at the Hilton Garden Inn, Doncaster Racecourse.

2019 Finalists

Business & Law Apprentice of the Year

Alysia Roberts - Constant Security Services

Donna Tyreman - Doncaster Children's Services Trust

Georgia Butler - Doncaster Children's Services Trust

Kanisha Snape - Doncaster Children's Services Trust

Ryehan Amir - ESC Global

Diversity & Inclusion Award

ESC Global

Sheffield City Council

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Cameron Nota - L&P Springs UK

Christian Beever - IMechE Argyll Ruane

Lydia Eaton - Openreach

Shivan Morkar - William Cook Rail

Steve Dawber - ESC Global

Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Donna Tyreman - Doncaster Children's Services Trust

Georgia Butler - Doncaster Children's Services Trust

Kanisha Snape - Doncaster Children's Services Trust

Keeley Rogers - Doncaster Children's Services Trust

Higher or Degree Apprentice of the Year

Andrew Brunton - AmcoGiffen

Jack Grain - FME Property Solutions

Marc Wolstenholme - AECOM

Rebecca Kelly Whittaker - Leggett & Platt

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

Amy Wilson - Pegler Yorkshire

Lucy Luscombe - Pegler Yorkshire

Lucy Millar - Sheffield City Council

Marcela Snekova - ESC Global

Large Employer of the Year

AECOM Doncaster - Doncaster Children's Services Trust

TT Electronics - Sheffield City Council

Mentor of the Year

To be announced at the awards ceremony

Rising Star

Becci Coole - Doncaster Children's Services Trust

Fanso Maria - Doncaster Children's Services Trust

Mabs Ali - Sheffield City Council

Marcela Snekova - ESC Global

Safa Ali - Electrical Safety UK Ltd

SME Employer of the Year

To be announced at the awards ceremony

Training Provider/Programme of the Year

ALEX via Markerstudy Group

Doncaster College

Sheffield City Council

The Source

Tickets are available to attend the event, where guests will be invited to arrive for our drinks reception at 6.45pm sponsored by the Hilton Garden Inn. Where we will also serve canapes allowing you plenty of time to mingle, followed by a two course meal as well the awards themselves which promise to have you on your feet as we celebrate the Apprenticeship stars of the Sheffield City Region.. with carriages at midnight.

Visit the awards site for full details and to purchase your tickets.