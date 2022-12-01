Derbyshire taxi app aims to save money and cut travellers' carbon footprint
GreenCab is a brand new app that has been developed by Bakewell-based Richard Hutchinson, which helps airline passengers save money and reduce their impact on the environment.
Using the secure app, registered customers post details of their journey — to or from an airport — and approved taxi companies bid on the journey; the customer accepts the best price and the journey is confirmed.The customer saves money by accepting the best price and their CO2 emissions are reduced because the app connects passengers with taxi companies, the majority of which would otherwise have drivers travelling without passengers for one leg of the airport transfer.
Using GreenCab airline passengers accept the best price for their journey and don’t have to rely on taxis that operate from the airport, whose fares could be more expensive the the prices secured using the app. With taxi companies being able to win customers for both legs of the journey, the app will result in fewer overall taxi movements and this will help reduce CO2 emissions.
Richard Hutchinson said : “We have a strict application process that taxi companies must go through before they are allowed become an approved supplier. This gives our customers the confidence that they are only ever going to be using approved taxi companies.”
Passengers pay a small booking fee for each journey, which goes to GreenCab to cover administration and running costs; the taxi operators are paid 100% of their fare.
GreenCab has initially been launched in a number of regions that are served by the following airports: Liverpool John Lennon, Manchester, Leeds Bradford, East Midlands and Birmingham. A national roll-out is planned for early 2023.