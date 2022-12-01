Using the secure app, registered customers post details of their journey — to or from an airport — and approved taxi companies bid on the journey; the customer accepts the best price and the journey is confirmed.The customer saves money by accepting the best price and their CO2 emissions are reduced because the app connects passengers with taxi companies, the majority of which would otherwise have drivers travelling without passengers for one leg of the airport transfer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using GreenCab airline passengers accept the best price for their journey and don’t have to rely on taxis that operate from the airport, whose fares could be more expensive the the prices secured using the app. With taxi companies being able to win customers for both legs of the journey, the app will result in fewer overall taxi movements and this will help reduce CO2 emissions.

Richard Hutchinson, the founder and owner of GreenCab App

Richard Hutchinson said : “We have a strict application process that taxi companies must go through before they are allowed become an approved supplier. This gives our customers the confidence that they are only ever going to be using approved taxi companies.”

Passengers pay a small booking fee for each journey, which goes to GreenCab to cover administration and running costs; the taxi operators are paid 100% of their fare.

Advertisement Hide Ad