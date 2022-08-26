Derbyshire maintenance company shortlisted for prestigious industry award after nearly two decades of success
A Derbyshire maintenance company has been named as a finalist for a prestigious industry award – following almost 20 years of trading.
Shed Grounds Maintenance, based in Shirland, was shortlisted in the outstanding growth category for the Chamber of Commerce Business Awards 2022.
The commercial grounds and exterior maintenance contractor was founded by Peter Botham almost 20 years ago, and now works with a host of large clients including FedEx, Dawsons, Wilko and Scania.
Shed also secured the contract to refurbish the external grounds and courtyards at Chesterfield Royal Hospital in November 2021 – the largest single-win contract for the company.
Founder and managing director, Peter Botham, said: “We are absolutely delighted that our performance has been recognised by such a prestigious award and will keep our fingers crossed for November.
“The 2021/22 financial year was an exceptional year for us. We are immensely proud of everything we have achieved as a business and as a team, and we are pleased to be able to offer more employment opportunities to people in the local area.”
The outstanding growth award recognises businesses that have achieved exceptional levels of growth in sales, profit, market share and jobs over the last 12 months.
During that period, the firm experienced 44% like-for-like growth, creating a number of new employment opportunities across the company. Shed has recruited 10 new employees – including two apprentices – with further recruitment planned for 2023.
The finalists will now go through to a final level of judging before the winners are announced on November 11.