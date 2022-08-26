Derbyshire maintenance company shortlisted for prestigious industry award after nearly two decades of success

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shed Grounds Maintenance, based in Shirland, was shortlisted in the outstanding growth category for the Chamber of Commerce Business Awards 2022.

The commercial grounds and exterior maintenance contractor was founded by Peter Botham almost 20 years ago, and now works with a host of large clients including FedEx, Dawsons, Wilko and Scania.

Shed also secured the contract to refurbish the external grounds and courtyards at Chesterfield Royal Hospital in November 2021 – the largest single-win contract for the company.

Peter Botham (L) set up the firm in 2003.

Founder and managing director, Peter Botham, said: “We are absolutely delighted that our performance has been recognised by such a prestigious award and will keep our fingers crossed for November.

“The 2021/22 financial year was an exceptional year for us. We are immensely proud of everything we have achieved as a business and as a team, and we are pleased to be able to offer more employment opportunities to people in the local area.”

The outstanding growth award recognises businesses that have achieved exceptional levels of growth in sales, profit, market share and jobs over the last 12 months.

During that period, the firm experienced 44% like-for-like growth, creating a number of new employment opportunities across the company. Shed has recruited 10 new employees – including two apprentices – with further recruitment planned for 2023.