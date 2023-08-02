Members and Trustees have been replaced with appointments from Trilogy Active Limited – a non-profit charitable organisation based in Northamptonshire – to enable the centre to continue running.

Campaigners have described the leisure centre as an “invaluable cornerstone” of the community having been in operation for nearly 50 years. It provides ‘vital’ facilities to 40 active clubs and several local primary schools.

Pictured: Adrian Evans (left), Former Chair of Belper Leisure Centre, Bernard Murphy (right), Board Member, and Rachael Vickers (middle), Belper Leisure Centre Manager.

As reported, there had been fears the leisure centre would be forced to close after a more than £300,000 black hole was forecast for the current financial year.

Dozens of people, including Nigel Clough, turned out for a march protesting the potential closure with 70 jobs feared to be at risk.

Amid soaring energy costs it had been forecast that the centre’s annual utility bill would rise from £112,000 in the 2021/22 to £480,000 in 2023/24.

The centre accused Derbyshire County Council and Amber Valley Borough Council of ‘refusing’ to help fund a forecast deficit for the next financial year; additional funding of £150,000 was approved by Amber Valley Borough Council at a meeting last month.

And now PKF Smith Cooper, an accountancy and advisory firm in the Midlands, has overseen a deal which will see Trilogy Active take over the running of the leisure centre.

Speaking on the successful acquisition, Adrian Evans, Former chair of Belper Leisure Centre, commented: “Whilst it has been a difficult period for the Leisure Centre, we are pleased with the outcome and feel confident that the Leisure Centre is in safe hands. PKF Smith Cooper have been a great support throughout this period and we are grateful for their tireless efforts in helping us achieve this outcome.”