Emily Knight wants to set up Wingerwoofs in the old Urban Bazaar vintage and nearly new shop at Edinburgh Court, Wingerworth.

She said: “Wingerworth is a very dog friendly village with many people regularly walking their dogs in and around the area, so hopefully there would be a large client base.”Wingerwoofs would increase footfall in Edinburgh Court, which in turn would create more business for surrounding shops and keep them active.

“There would be little to no concern regarding noise as I would operate on a one in one out basis, meaning the dogs would be attended to at all times and never left alone. The high velocity hair dryers used to dry dogs are no noisier than regular hairdryers used in a hairdressing salon.”

Emily adds in her application to North East Derbyshire District Council that there would be around five appointments a day. The hours of opening would be 9am-5pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 4pm on Saturday.