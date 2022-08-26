Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staffordshire Distillery – part of Derbyshire Spirit Group of Partners, based at Markham Vale near Chesterfield — has become a corporate partner of Help For Heroes.

The partnership will see the distillery produce a wide range of branded spirits to help raise essential funds for the charity, which supports wounded veterans, service personnel and their families. The company hopes to generate £50,000 for Help For Heroes over the next 12 months.

The guest of honour at the launch event was Rachel Williamson — captain of Team UK for the Invictus Games and an ambassador for Help For Heroes — who will help promote and support the new corporate partnership.

The company is looking to raise £50,000 for the charity. Credit: Simon Turton/Opera PR

Rachel Evans, Staffordshire Distillery’s founding director, was also joined by Helena Burley, partnerships manager at Help For Heroes and Jonty Powis, an ex-nuclear submarine captan – along with the directors and employees from Derbyshire Spirit Group of Partners.

Rachel said that everyone at the distillery was excited to do their bit to ensure that Help For Heroes can continue their vital work.

“We are delighted to be supporting one of the most important charities that supports service personnel, veterans and their families.

“We are also very excited to be working with Rachel Williamson, whose involvement will be pivotal to the success of this fundraising campaign.

L-R: Helena Burley, Jonty Powis, Rachel Evans and Rachel Williamson. Credit: Simon Turton/Opera PR

“We hope that this new partnership will help generate much-needed funds for the charity that receives almost no government funding.”

The company has also worked with the Royal British Legion in previous years, with their Chesterfield distillery releasing a range of poppy seed flavoured charity gins to boost their fundraising.

The idea was the brainchild of former sales manager and ex-serviceman, Richard Aspinall, and saw the company raise almost £40,000 for the organisation in 2020.