Derbyshire firm expands into “excellent” new site as they aim for “continued growth”

CVH-OMFB Limited, a hydraulic equipment supplier based in South Normanton, have relocated from their current site on Carter Lane East to a new premises at Junction 28 of the M1.

Their move into the 25,000ft² site, which is much larger than their South Normanton location, was assisted by FHP’s Tim Gilbertson, and will help the business as it continues to expand.

Carl Hinds, Managing Director of CVH-OMFB Limited, said: “We are delighted at securing this top quality building to aid our expansion within the region. It has the yard space and internal accommodation we need, keeps us very close to the M1 motorway and being set so near to our current base, it ensures that we keep our staff happy – which is always important.

The Derbyshire business is set to relocate to this new site. Credit: JENNY_FORD - ONEHAS

“Many thanks to Tim Gilbertson and FHP for helping us see this deal over the line, they are now marketing our current building and hopefully they will have similar success there as their positive, helpful attitude has been terrific throughout.”

Tim Gilbertson added: “It was great to see this deal concluded so swiftly after we agreed terms with our purchaser. Again, this a rarity in the market, a building that can be sold and also one with a large yard, so it’s great to tie up a deal quickly and see exchange of contracts happen within a few weeks of instruction of solicitors.

“I wish the new occupiers well in what I think is an excellent building and I am sure one which will serve them well for the future.

“There still remains little space to buy on the market of any size in the East Midlands and indeed stock levels are starting to drop in terms of leasehold warehouse or manufacturing space too. Hopefully though, this in general is a good sign of demand, albeit we do need more space now to meet the aspirations of any number of occupiers that we know who are looking to move on.