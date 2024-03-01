Work begins on 300 hotly-debated new homes in Chesterfield countryside
A decision on the Forest Edge development – on a green field near Holmebrook Valley Country Park – was put off by planning committee members in June 2022.
Among councillors’ worries were plans to cut 0.75 hectares of trees at the site, the installation of gas boilers instead of a more environmentally-friendly option and the plot sizes of some of the homes.
However, following the decision’s deferment, plans for the homes just off Linacre Road were unanimously approved the following July.
A spokesperson for Tilia Homes said the new estate would feature two-to-five-bedroom homes with “a provision of affordable properties”, nearly £600,000 of investment in local infrastructure and leisure facilities and £145,000 towards healthcare provisions.
A further £70,000 has been earmarked to create a new cycle and pedestrian pathway and £24,000 towards bus stop provisions.
In July 2022 hesitant Chesterfield borough councillors were won over by a pledge from builder Tilia Homes Ltd that the gas boilers being installed would be “future-proofed” by being made hydrogen-compatible.
While a planning officer confirmed, despite the loss of the trees, a 15-metre “buffer zone” of vegetation would remain around the development. The developer also committed to contributing £360,000 towards the creation and management of a habitat on council-controlled land nearby.
However, during the same meeting in which the homes were approved, local residents spoke of already inadequate GP and dentist services being overwhelmed.
A spokesman for Tilia Homes said: “Forest Edge is already gaining a lot of attention from prospective buyers and we’re all very excited for works to commence and be one step closer to opening the doors in just a few short months.
“With great accessibility to amenities including schools, restaurants and shops, not to mention being in the heart of the Peak District as well as boasting convenient commuter links, Forest Edge is the perfect location for first-time buyers, professionals and families looking for their forever homes.
“Tilia Homes Central will make positive contributions and impact to the local conversation efforts, with more than 40 per cent of the development retained and enhanced as usable green space – including the formation of a 400-metre open watercourse running the length of the development.”