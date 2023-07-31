Last week Ednaston company Clowes Developments and its Clay Cross contractor Roe Developments were applying the finishing touches to the Riber View site, opposite Hall Leys Park on Causeway Lane, which consists of 47 one- and two-bedroom apartments.

Clowes director Marc Freeman said: “We are incredibly proud of the quality and design principles we have applied to Riber View apartments. This is truly a unique residential development at the heart of the iconic town of Matlock.

“I would like to personally thank Mark Weston, the project manager at Roe Developments, Peak Architects, our legal team at Gateley’s and especially our in-house team at Clowes for delivering this scheme to such a high standard. We would also like to take the time to thank Matlock Town FC for their support and patience during construction.”

From left, Dominic Jackson of Clowes Developments, Oliver Glaves of Peak Architects, David Roe of Roe Developments, Marc Freeman from Clowes and Mark Weston from Roe. (Photo: Clowes Developments)

Selling agents Sally Botham Estates say they have been fielding significant interest from prospective buyers, both local and further afield, since construction began in 2022.

As the first wave of homeowners were moving in this month, some of the apartments remain on the market – and available for viewing – particularly on the top floor where the ‘penthouse’ homes enjoy stunning views across Matlock, Matlock Town Football Club, Hall Leys Park and Riber Castle.

The 3,000 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor is also currently unoccupied, but is likely to become home to one or two businesses from the retail, hospitality of lifestyle sectors.

The apartments were designed by Sheffield practice Peak Architects and have transformed the brownfield site of a former car dealership.

It could be the perfect home for any football fan. (Photo: Clowes Developments)

There was some disquiet about the design in the early planning stages, but the designers maintain that their work is consistent with the local architectural context and uses locally-sourced stone for the exterior.

Anyone interested in the residential units can contact Sally Botham Estates for more information on 01629 760899.

For enquiries related to the commercial space, contact Damian Sumner at agents Brasier Freeth via 07974085738.