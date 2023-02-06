18 months since planning permission was granted for the Riber View complex, Clowes Developments and agents Sally Botham Estates will be hosting an appointment-only open day on Saturday, February 11, for tours of two completed show homes.

A spokesperson for Clowes said: “The show apartments will enable future residents to get a feel for Matlock’s newest residential development just a stones throw away from the charming town centre, rich culture and direct access to the Peak District.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time the planning decision was granted, there was some dissent over the modern architectural style of the development, but Derbyshire Dales District Council decided it was essential to find a new use for a brownfield site in such a prime location.

A computer generated image from Peak Architects showing how the new apartments should look once complete.

Overlooking Hall Leys Park on one side and Matlock Town FC’s ground on the other, the 47 one- and two-bedroom apartments occupy land previously home to a car dealership.

The project is reportedly on track for people to move in by the end of May 2023 with contractors Roe Developments continuing construction.

The agents say they have been handling a high volume of off-plan enquiries but a new website for the development gives the first glimpse of what life could be like inside.

The apartments range in size from 450 to 765 square feet, and the developer has commissioned a 360-degree virtual tour detailing creative styling and stunning views from the balcony facing Riber Castle.

From left, Dominic Jackson and Marc Freeman from Clowes Developments, with Sally Botham and Zoe Shaw from Sally Botham Estates.

There is also new information on floor plans, computer generated images of the kitchen and bathroom layout, fittings, fixtures and finishes, plus details of electric vehicle charging facilities, secure car and bike parking, mechanical ventilation systems and other convenient amenities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere on the site, business owners can access similar details on the 3,000 square foot of retail space available on the ground floor of the complex.

Prices will be available upon request directly through Sally Botham Estates. For details, or to book an open day appointment, call 01629 760 899.

For everything else, go to www.clowes-riberview.co.uk.