Derbyshire couple open artisan bakery café grown from lockdown sourdough starter

A Derbyshire couple who launched a sourdough bread delivery service during lockdown have opened the bakery’s first café this month after completing a major refit of a historic Matlock furniture shop with help from their customers and a friendly farmer.

As previously reported, back in the summer Dave and Sarah Sargent bought the former Haydyn Stanley shop, in a prime location opposite Matlock Town Hall, as a new base for Sourdough Dave, which was operating from a shipping container on their driveway.

The café opened its doors for the first time on Tuesday, December 3, and immediately exceeded all expectations.

Dave said: “It’s been absolutely crazy and amazing. The response has been mind-blowing and we’ve had great feedback from everybody. It’s gone better than we could have hoped.”

Dave and Sarah Sarget, left, with their new team of staff at the Sourdough Dave bakery and café on Bank Road in Matlock. (Photo: Contributed)

They may be rushed off their feet with customers and three children to raise, but the food is the fun part for Dave, whose early career as a chef included stints in the famous kitchens of Raymond Blanc and Marco Pierre White.

He said: “When we walked in here in August it had been a furniture shop for 100 years. We had to replaster all the walls, insulate the ceilings, put down hygienic flooring and do a full bakery fit-out.

“We had to get an oven through the window which weighed nearly a tonne, so we found a local farmer to come down with his telehandler and blocked off Bank Road temporarily. That was quite entertaining.”

There were more helping hands contributing at other stages, not least those who backed a crowdfunding campaign to help the Sargents realise their vision.

Dave said: “The support we’ve had has made it all possible. It’s been like a big community project and really heart-warming. A lot of people wanted us to succeed, and they’ve offered up their time to help strip wallpaper and other jobs.

“We’ve opened one week later than we planned and given the scale of the project we’re pretty pleased with that. Our contractors KM Wired, JWT Plumbing and Derwent Carpets really bent over backwards for us. We have to say a massive thank you to everybody who has helped.”

Many of those supporters have been enjoying the rewards of the labour in the first week, tucking into an expanded product range fresh from the oven.

Dave said: “There are things we couldn’t do via delivery because they don’t travel well – croissants, pains au chocolat, and all sorts.

“It gives us flexibility to do whatever we think people will enjoy on the day. It’s nice to let our creative flair come out.”

With expanded dimensions to the business, Dave and Sarah have also created ten new jobs in the kitchen and front-of-house.

The café is open Tuesday to Saturday, 8am to 3pm, with a menu using the award-winning sourdough as a platform for all tastes.

Dave said: “We’ve got sandwiches, soups and a big selection of things on toast: poached eggs, avocado and siracha; scrambled eggs with bacon or truffle; cheesy beans; or just simple preserves.

“There’s something there for everybody, whether its sweet or substantial, and almost everything is made here in the kitchen.”

The bakery is currently taking orders for Christmas Eve collection. The delivery service will resume as normal in the New Year.

For more details, visit sourdoughdave.co.uk.

